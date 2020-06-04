Jose M. Alonso
Jose M. Alonso passed away on May 30, 2020 at 7:00pm at the age of 89. He was born in Santiago, Cuba, the only child of Jose A. Alonso and Maria Plana Alonso. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 67 years, Ileana Tablada Alonso, grandson, Spc. Paul Joseph Bueche. Jose is survived by his children, Maria A. Bueche, husband Paul, Jose M. Alonso Jr., wife Becky, Ileana M. Carroll, husband Barry; grandchildren Jessica B. Vipperman, Dr. Melissa B. Scorza, Ashley A. Hood, Alicia L. Alonso, Timothy Carroll, and Sean Carroll; step grandchildren, Natalie Cowart, Dara Nolan, ten great grandchildren, nine step-great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, friends, and relatives. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Academy, 3015 Broussard St., Baton Rouge, LA 70808 or at SJABR.ORG. Due to corona virus a private family burial will take place Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Greenoaks Cemetery, Baton Rouge, LA.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
