Jose M. Fernandez, 71 years old, passed away July 12, 2019 at the Baton Rouge General Medical Center. He was born on June 9, 1948 in Bayamo, Cuba. He served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for Exxon in Linden, NJ and Exxon Mobil, Baton Rouge, LA. for 35 years. Mr. Fernandez is survived by his wife, Maria Fernandez; mother, Gisela Fernandez; sister, Giselle Fernandez; brother, Adolph Fernandez; aunt and uncle, Maria Estrada and Emiliano Estrada of Elizabeth, NJ, and cousins, Emil, Elke, and Erik Estrada, of Elizabeth, NJ; and uncle, Jose A Gil. He is preceded in death by his father, Manuel A. Fernandez. The family would like to thank the staff at the Baton Rouge General – Bluebonnet for all their care and support. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, on Wednesday, from 5:00pm until 9:00pm. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 9:00am until the funeral service at 11:00am in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com