Josebell Tate went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Lane Memorial Hospital at the age of 65. Josie was a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Survivors include her devoted children Larenzo Tate (Linda) and Valerie Paul (Robert). Grandchildren Robert Paul, Kiara Smith, Tiara Smith, Larencia Tate, Cardae Tate, Kennedy Paul, and Kane Tate. Sisters Elizabeth Young, Carrie Smith and Jackie McCalope. Step-Father Henry Gray. Nieces, and great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Felton Tate and Rivers Gray. Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at Truevine Baptist Church, 905 Grebe St. Baton Rouge, La 70807 at 9am until religious service at 11am conducted by Pastor JJ Mitchell. Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020