Josef Delone Richardson was born on October 11, 1980 to the late Joseph Alton Richardson, Jr. and Maudess Sandra Jackson Douglas. He passed away July 25, 2019 at 7:14 pm at the age of 38. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph A. Richardson Jr. and his maternal grandmother Lavenia F. Jackson. He is survived by his mother Maudess J. Douglas of Port Allen, La. His only son Jamestaveus Bateaste of Crosby, Ms. Two daughters Ja'Kera and Ja'Kayla Richardson of Baton Rouge, La.; Four Brothers Reynard (Tonia )Douglas of Port Allen, La; Keith (DaKenya) Douglas of Baton Rouge, La; Ronald (Lula) Douglas of Port Allen, La; Joseph A. (Andrea)Richardson III of Detroit, Mi. Three sisters Desiree Richardson of Baton Rouge, La; Kieki (Jaisson) Richardson of Baton Rouge, La; and Dorian (Darryl) Jones of Baton Rouge, La. and his girlfriend, Jessica Clouatre. He also leaves to cherish his memories a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and an abundance of family and friends that loved him dearly. Josef will be greatly missed. His smile will be remembered by everyone he has ever met. Visitation Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, Louisiana Thursday, August 8, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Visitation Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, Louisiana Friday, August 9, 2019 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Funeral Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, Louisiana Friday, August 9, 2019 11:00 am. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019