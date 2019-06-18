August 9, 1935 – June 18, 2019 Josefa was a retired school teacher and native of Cruces, Cuba. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, LA from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am. Josefa is survived by four children, Miriam Granier and husband Craig, Enrique E. Garcia and wife Sandra, Ricardo Garcia and wife Rosa, and Manuel Garcia and wife Millie; eight grandchildren, Randall Garcia and wife Kristin, Nicole Garcia-Bickham and husband Brad, Jason Granier, Don Granier, Ricardo Garcia, Raiza Garcia, Adrian Garcia, and Sophie Garcia; three great-grandchildren Kaleb and Kobi Bickham, Gabriel Garcia; brother, Fransico "Pancho" Mendez and wife Reina. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Enrique Bernardo Garcia Moron. Special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 20, 2019