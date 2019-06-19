Joseph George (J.G.) Dunaway, passed away on June 17th, 2019. He was a native of Amite County, MS, and long-time resident of Central, LA. He was survived by his wife of 72 years, Beatrice Montez Hughes Dunaway for 14 hours before she passed on June 18, 2019. Montez is a native of Liberty, MS, and a long-time resident of Central, LA. They are survived by their 2 daughters, Ann Upton and husband Sidney, and Linda Lear and husband Jimmie; 3 sons, Mike Dunaway and wife Judy, Joe Dunaway and wife Debbie, and Clifford Dunaway and wife Misty; 28 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sisters, Joyce Duck, Sue Bullard, Dianne Tuckier; and her brother Fred Hughes. Joseph was a veteran of WWII, retired fireman for city of Baton Rouge, a lifetime member of Acacia Shrine Temple and Masonic Grand Lodge of LA. Joseph is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Pearl Dunaway. Montez is preceded in death by her parents, Cleophus and Etoile Hughes. Visitation for Joseph and Montez will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Visitation will continue Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, 2153 Bethel Rd, Liberty, MS, from 10:00 am until funeral services at 12:00 pm. Burial to follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Liberty, MS. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Acacia Shrine Temple of Baton Rouge, 7991 Commerce Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary