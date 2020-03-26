Joseph "Hopstone" Allen, Sr. departed this life on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 83, a native of Donaldsonville, LA and a resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Morning Star Baptist Church, 101 Brule Guillot Rd., Thibodaux, LA from 9:00 to Private Services at 11:00am. Burial in St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 70301 (985)447-2513 To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020