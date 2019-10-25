Joseph "Joe" Coleman, age 89, a US army veteran and a native of Greensburg, departed this life, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at The Carpenter House. Visitation at Pipkin Chapel AME Church, 266 Chapel Rd., Greensburg from 9 am Saturday, Oct. 26th. until religious service at 1 pm. Conducted by Rev. Rochelle Brumfield. Interment in Pipkin Chapel Cemetery. Survived by his daughters, Deborah Coleman, Dorothy Coleman Powers and Kim L. Coleman; a grandson, Dexter J. Tyson, Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Greensburg.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019