Joseph "Joe" Gordon Cline entered into eternal rest on July 11, 2019 at the Carpenter House of Baton Rouge. Born June 12th of 1937, 82 years old, unto parents, Joseph Eli and Mary Robilliard Cline. Survived by spouse, Helen; two, daughters Shelly and Donna; two sons, Buddy (spouse Eva) and Ricky (spouse Wendy); one brother, Johnny Cline; grandchildren and spouses, great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by two sons, Brent and Jeff; one sister, Loney Cline and five brothers, James, Lester, Charles, Kenny and Ronnie. Retired with 38 years of service from Exxon Refinery of Baton Rouge. He loved the outdoor life enjoying to the fullest hunting, fishing, crawfishing and cheering on our LSU tigers. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 9:00 am until services at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 12 to July 16, 2019