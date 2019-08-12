Louis passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Our Lady of the Lake on August 11, 2019 at the age of 65. He was a planner scheduler; resident and native of Bayou Sorrel, La. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 5 to 9pm and will resume on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 10am until religious services at 1pm, conducted by Pastor Ralph Doiron. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan Falcon Dupree; mother, Shirley Dupree; children, Travis Dupree and wife Terri, Joey Dupree and Chad Dupree; grandchildren, Sydney, Chad Michael, Taylor and Harley Dupree; sisters, Rita Poston and husband Gene, Brenda Sumrall and husband Reubin, and Glenda Duhon and husband Rowdy; brother, Arthur "Butch" Dupree and wife Mikelynn; mother in law, Lois Falcon; numerous nieces and nephews; Shynne, Remi and Kimber all whom he loved dearly. Preceded in death by his father, Whitney Dupree; and his grandparents. Louis was an avid, hunter, fisherman and LSU football fan. Special thanks to the Doctors, nurses and staff in the ICU at Our Lady of the Lake. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2019