Joseph "Roynell" Williams departed this life on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Chateau D'ville Nursing Home in Donaldsonville, LA He was 91, and a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Plattenville, LA from 9:30am to Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am. Cremation to follow. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390, (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019