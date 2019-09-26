Joseph 'Roynell' Williams

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph 'Roynell' Williams.
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
Plattenville, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
Plattenville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joseph "Roynell" Williams departed this life on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Chateau D'ville Nursing Home in Donaldsonville, LA He was 91, and a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Plattenville, LA from 9:30am to Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am. Cremation to follow. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390, (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.