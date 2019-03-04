Joseph Adam "Bozo" Bergeron Sr., resident of Fordoche, passed away March 2nd at age 86. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, JoAnn (Stephen) Hebert of Fordoche, Catherine (Johnny) Olinde of Oscar, Christine (Terry) Chustz of Lakeland, and Darlene Bergeron of Ponchatoula. Grandchildren, Sarah (Kyle) Broussard, Kimberly (Rhett) Peltier, Andrew (Jeanne) Hebert, Jonathon (Kristene) Olinde, Aaron Olinde, Seth Chustz, and Patrick Chustz. Great-grandchildren, Owen and Max Broussard, William Hebert, and Delia Olinde. He is preceded in death by his wife Lillian and son Joseph Adam Bergeron, Jr. Joseph was born on September 13, 1932 in Oscar, La to parents Ferdinand and Julia Eudoxie Bergeron. He graduated from Rougon High School in 1951. He proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1960. He was employed and worked for Ethyl/Albemarle for 27 years. He was a great family man and a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He served as Pointe Coupee Parish Police Jury member of District 11 for sixteen years and Pointe Coupee General Hospital Board. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, March 7th at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Fordoche from 9 a.m. until mass at 11 a.m. The family would like to thank all of the staff at the LaCour House for their dedication and service to "Mr. B" for the 3 ½ years he lived there and the Pointe Coupee Hospice staff for providing excellent care and service of our father. Finally, many thanks go to his wonderful friends who spent time with him, especially his lunch buddies, Lionel Horner and Louis Trabona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the St. Francis Food Pantry, 11140 LA-77, Maringouin, LA 70757.
