Joseph Albert Delpit, Jr., a native of Louisiana and resident of Baker, passed away on November 6, 2019 at 6:48 a.m., at the age of 61. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Leola and Tom Robinson and his paternal grandparents, Thomas H. and Edmae Delpit. He is survived by his wife Patricia J. Delpit; children, Brandy (Patrick) Jones, Jhaune Delpit, Joseph Delpit and Jada Delpit; parents, Joseph and Precious Delpit; siblings, Thomas Delpit, Deidre Delpit, Desiree Delpit and Derrick (Stacie) Delpit and grandchildren, Ashari Jones, Jacob Jones and Brenden Jones and a host of other relatives and loved ones. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 4:00pm - 8:00 pm. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 9:00am – 11:00 am at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019