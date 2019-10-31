Joseph Alfred "Joe Joe" Haywood Jr.

Obituary
Joseph Alfred "Joe Joe" Haywood, Jr., age 53, a resident of Greensburg, departed this life Friday, October 25, 2019 at his home. Visitation at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Greensburg from 5 pm to 8 pm Saturday, November 2nd. Religious service at Rocky Hill AME Church, 151 Rocky Hill Rd., Amite at 2 pm Sunday. Conducted by Rev. Joe Chaney. Interment in Rocky Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Greensburg.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
