Joseph Allan Nadler, Jr., affectionately known as Boo, of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on September 17 at The Carpenter House. Boo was a native of Plaquemine, LA born on May 11, 1935 to Joseph Allan Nadler and Emma Louise Sevier Nadler. He graduated from Sewanee Military Academy in 1953 and from LSU in 1959 in mechanical engineering. Boo worked in the family business, Nadler Foundry and Machine Shop, in Plaquemine, LA. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and a 50-year member of Acacia Masonic Lodge in Plaquemine. Boo was an avid reader and devoted fan of LSU sports. Boo is remembered and missed as the example of a loving, family-oriented man who was always there for his family. His ability to speak to anyone with an open mind and kind heart was a genuine display of the best of his humanity and his devotion to embodying the nature of Jesus Christ. His sharp mind was interested in a wide variety of books and topics such as sailing, politics, religion, philosophy; and let's not forget his ability to play the guitar and his great taste in good music. Boo is survived by his wife of 65 years, Katherine Dunning Nadler, son, William Allan Nadler (Gale), and two daughters; Nancy Nadler Gremillion (Dennis), and Jean Nadler Moody (Robert); brother Andrew Sevier Nadler (Jaynel). He is survived by nine grandchildren, Katherine Nadler (Adam), Frances Fell (Gregg), Laura Largent (Kennon), Adele Scott (Geoff), Benjamin Gremillion (Morgan), Peyton Fry (Abby), Lianne Gremillion (Ben), Tianna Hazard (Adam), and Robert Moody Jr. He is also survived by twelve great-grandchildren Hayden Guidry, Evelyn Nadler, Sarah Nadler, Althea Fell, Noah Puckett, Jack Gremillion, Declan Largent, Julian Hazard, Leo Hazard, Livi Hazard, Dillon Arceneaux, and Annabel Arceneaux. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Scott Allan Nadler (Erin). Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 10:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Karen Richards Gay.

