Joseph Alley "Al" Jarreau, Jr., 91, of Baton Rouge, passed to his resting place in heaven on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Al was born in New Orleans on March 13, 1929, to Joseph Alley Jarreau, Sr. and Mabel Deshotel Jarreau. The family later moved to Baton Rouge. Al graduated from Catholic High School, class of 1947. After a stint in the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a bomber mechanic trainee during the Korean War, Al met, courted, and wed Minerva Ann Vaccaro, on July 12, 1953, a marriage that would last nearly 65 years. They had four children: Cynthia Denise, Kenneth Wayne "Kenny," Jo Ann, and Lisa Ann Jarreau. Al attended and received a degree from the LSU Agricultural and Mechanical College in Alexandria, LA. He subsequently served a full career with the LSU Agriculture Department (now LSU AgCenter). He developed hybrid peaches at the Idlewild Research Station in Clinton, LA, and later became a Farm Research Supervisor and lived at the Ben Hur Research Station and the Burden Museum and Gardens in Baton Rouge. One of his greatest accomplishments was to work with Ollie Steele Burden to develop the LSU Rural Life Museum, a part of which involved finding, dissembling, moving, and reassembling historic structures and relics from across Louisiana. Upon retirement from LSU, Al and Ann moved to a farm of their own near Centreville, MS, where they planted and maintained a productive orchard with over 200 peach trees, along with gardens and Ann's expansive collection of daylilies. In later years, they bought a house in Baker, LA, and eventually entered an assisted living retirement center in Baton Rouge. Al is preceded in death by his wife, Ann; his son, Kenneth Wayne "Kenny," and daughter, Lisa Ann; his parents, Joseph Alley Jarreau, Sr. and Mabel Deshotel Jarreau; and his brother, Brent. He is survived by two daughter; Cynthia Denise Ward (Hollis) of Baton Rouge and Jo Ann Jarreau of Paonia, Colorado; his sister, Shirley Mae Dunbar (Hart) of Baton Rouge; his brother, Raymond Jarreau (Gwen) of Baton Rouge; his granddaughter, Valerie; and his great-grandchildren, Alison, Joseph and Joshua. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private service will be held on April 28, at the Resthaven Funeral Home in Baton Rouge. A memorial celebration of Al's life will be held at a later date, to be announced.

