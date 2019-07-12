|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Alonzo "Joe" Achord.
|
|
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
View Map
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
|
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:45 AM
View Map
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
|
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
View Map
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Joseph "Joe" Alonzo Achord, 75, born in Newfoundland, Canada and a resident of Baker, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Visitation will be on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Zachary from 10:00 am until eulogy at 11:45 am with mass at 12:00 Noon. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Baton Rouge. Joe is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carolyn Maggio Achord, daughters, Lisa Achord-Poor of Zachary, Robyn Achord Bosworth of Smyrna, GA, son, Wyatt Achord of Baton Rouge, grandchildren, Alexander Singleton, Presley Poor, Chloe Bosworth and Camille Bosworth. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Willie and Pearl Achord. Pallbearers will be Keith Toney, Alexander Singleton, Raif Spencer, Mark Buhler, Mike Panepinto, Wayne Rogillio, Honorary pallbearers are Mike Halphen and Todd Poor. Joe was a graduate of Redemptorist High School and completed an Electrical Apprenticeship program. He was the owner of Achord Electric and a member of Local #995. Joe had a passion for riding motorcycles, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and travelling. One of his greatest hobbies was working in his shop where he could build anything one could possibly imagine. He loved telling stories and a good joke and lived life to the fullest. Special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to . Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.charletfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 12 to July 16, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|