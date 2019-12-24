Joseph Lucia Jr. passed away on December 12, 2019 in San Jose, CA. He was surrounded by family at the time. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Anthony Lucia, Sr. and Eula Vedros Lucia; son, Lt Col Joseph Anthony Lucia III, USMC (Dawn); and grandson Zachary Charles Hoover. Survived by his siblings Ellis (Bevil), Patricia (Michael); his children Laura (Blaine), Charles (Laura), Leigh (Michael), Dominick and Sidney; his grandchildren Joshua, Ryan, Adam, Noah, Blaine Jr, Breck (Jordan); his great grandchildren Zaidyn, Lennyx, Declan, Jackson, Callie, and Harper. Memorial service Dec 27 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 6484 LA-44, Convent, LA 70723. Visitation at 9am. Mass at 11am. Bereavement following services at St. Michael's Church Community Hall. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Veterans Home in Reserve, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019