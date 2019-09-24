Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Monday, September 16, 2019, Joseph "Jay" Anthony Dazzio, II, husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 82. Jay was born on August 5, 1937 in Baton Rouge, LA to Joseph and Jennie (Crifasi) Dazzio. He married Judith Lee Brown, and they raised two children, Angela and Joe. Jay was a graduate of Catholic High School in Baton Rouge. He received his B.S. from the University of Louisiana in 1959, and Ph.D. in 1967. He served in the United States Army and Army Reserves. He wore many hats during his lifetime. He was President of the Baton Rouge Jaycees ('68-'69), and served as the State Director of Local School System Services for the Louisiana State Department of Education. He was an entrepreneur, a banker, a developer, a show dog owner, and a baseball coach. For over 30 years, he worked with his wife Judi as she developed her art schools in the St. Petersburg, FL area. His favorite pastimes were watching old movies and sports, and spending time with his grandchildren. Jay was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Sr., and his mother, Jennie. He is survived by his wife, Judith, his two children, Angela and Joseph III, his grandchildren, Joseph IV, Gabriella, and Carlos, his brother Peter, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A funeral service is scheduled on Friday, September 27 at 11:00 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 445 82nd Ave., St. Pete Beach, FL 33706. Following, there will be a Celebration of Life at 1:00 pm at Dazzio Art Experience, 535 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg, FL 33712. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dazzio Art Society. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close