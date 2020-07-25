Joseph Anthony Sampere "Paw Paw" passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:05 a.m. peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and close friends. He was 90, born in Independence, Louisiana and was a resident of Baton Rouge. Joseph was a Sears Roebuck employee for 35 ½ years, real-estate broker and owner of Joe Sampere Realty, and Notary. He was appointed to several honorary committees, including The Draft Board (President Gerald Ford), Political Coordinator at Sears Roebuck, founder and president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club, Honorary Special Local Deputy (Sheriff Al Amiss), and Highway Safety Commissioner (Governor Edwin Edwards). Joseph was a devoted husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He loved watching sports, especially his LSU Tigers, and spending time with his family and friends. "Paw Paw" enjoyed going to the casino, playing his harmonica, making Italian sausage, and feeding the animals. Joseph is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years Josephine "Josie" Castella Sampere; sons, Roy John Sampere and wife Germaine, Ricky Joseph Sampere and fiancé Nancie Jones; and daughter, Lisa Sampere Louque and husband Chad. Also survived by grandchildren, David John Sampere and wife Rene, Ricky Anthony Sampere and wife Jessica, Michelle Sampere Felton and husband Terry, Diana Marie Sampere (mother, Bernadette), Cassie Christine Louque, Landon David Louque, Ryan Larussa and wife Chantelle; and numerous great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his father, Rosario "Tony" Sampere and mother, Margaret Constantino Sampere, and his siblings, Pete, John, Anthony "Skeet," Tina, Lee, Buster, Mike, Carlo, and Camilla Sampere. Visitation at Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Resthaven. Pallbearers are Landon Louque, David Sampere, Ricky A. Sampere, Ryan Maranto, Pete Pitre and Wayne Garafola. Honorary Pallbearers are Chad Louque and Buddy Moore. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Joseph A. Sampere to the American Heart Association
. The family of Joseph Anthony Sampere wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. John Prestigiacomo, Nurse Rachel, Dr. Harold Helmke III, Nurse Gisele, and entire staff at Hospice in His Care. Special thanks to his caregivers Crystal, Rita, Dominique, and Arnita. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.