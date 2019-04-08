Joseph "Joey" Archibald, a resident of Denham Springs passed away at his home on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the age of 57. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 5:00pm until 9:00pm. Visitation on Thursday will resume at 9:00am. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00am. Burial will follow in New Red Oak Cemetery. He is survived by his loving wife of thirty-five years, Ginger Archibald, two sons; Brian Joseph Archibald, and Dustin Coster Archibald, brother-in-law, ""son"", Paul Teal, brother, Mark Archibald and wife Cindy, and sister, Carol Denton and husband Rod. He was preceded in death by his parents; Daniel Rufus and Florence Olivia Archibald, daughter, Brittany Nicole Archibald, and brother, Johnny Archibald. Pallbearer will be; Tayton Teal, Tony Brooks, Chad Archibald, Gary Ourso, Roger Hutto, and Craig Hale. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, and ISC Constructors for all of their help and support. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2019