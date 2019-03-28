A U.S. Navy Veteran, native of Plaquemine, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, Joseph Armstrong passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Ochsner Medical Center-Baton Rouge at the age of 83. Visitation on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Visitation resumes on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Mt. Zion Inner City, 24400 Eleanor Drive, Plaquemine, LA, from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Ricardo Handy, Pastor. Interment in Louisiana National Cemetery on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Martha James Armstrong; Daughters Jaineen Armstrong Walker (Andrew), Glenda Simon Dickerson, Venie Gray and Julia Gray; two sisters, Marie Armstrong and Patricia Armstrong.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Armstrong.
Pugh's Mortuary Llc
58233 Plaquemine St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-2860
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2019