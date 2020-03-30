Joseph B. Webre, Jr., a native of Wallace and resident of Gonzales passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the age of 82. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many. He believed in hard work and retired from Lemann's Farm Supply in Donaldsonville. He was an avid racing fan who enjoyed motorsports and spending time at camp with his family. He is survived by three sons, Rick Webre (Jackie), Bobby Webre (Karen), Randy Webre (Cassaundra) all of Gonzales; three step-daughters, Kim Gautreau (Richard) of Gonzales, Vickie Young (Bobby) of St. Amant, Melinda Watts (Marc) of New Mexico; one brother, Warren; one sister, Margret; eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, along with a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eva and Joseph B. Webre Sr.; three brothers, Carroll, Nelson and Tommy; three sisters, Jeannette, Brenda and Connie; wife of 22 years, Marie Cortez Webre and of 36 years, Gloria Roberts Webre. The family would like to give a special thanks to the entire staff of Ascension Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, also, to Lifesource Hospice for their tender care and kindness.
A private service will be held for the immediate family during this time. Reverend Rubin Reynolds will be officiating. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020