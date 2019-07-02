Joseph entered into eternal rest on June 29, 2019 at the age of 88. He was a native of New Roads, LA and resident of Central, LA. Survived by his daughter, Josie B. Washington; sons, Jimmie Gaines, Harold Gaines, Ernie Banks and Lawrence Banks; 16 grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Major and Rosa Banks; wife, Dorothy Gaines Banks; son, Roland Gaines and grandson, Darion Banks. Visitation Friday, July 5, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Greater New Guide Baptist Church, 3445 Fairfields Ave., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Isaiah J. Webster officiating. Masonic Rites by Southdown Lodge #230 at 9:30 am. Interment Greenoaks Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 2 to July 5, 2019