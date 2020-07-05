1/1
Rev. Dr. Joseph Bertell Davis Sr.
1953 - 2020
Rev. Dr. J. Bertell Davis, Sr., born October 18, 1953 in New Orleans, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA was called to the Heavenly Pulpit on July 1, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. He was a devoted husband of 42 years, a father of 4 and grandfather of 5; Pastor, Teacher and Shepherd, devoted Chaplain and Mentor to Southern University Laboratory School. He served the Baton Rouge Community faithfully in multiple philanthropic endeavors. Public Viewing: Hall Davis Mortuary, Thursday, July 9th, 2020, 10am-11am; Private Service at 11:00am; (Ticket Required per COVID guidelines) 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Interment and Public Balloon Release immediately following at Heavenly Gates Mausoleum,10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. The services will be live streamed via Youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fE2p8smWjLE.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 5 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
