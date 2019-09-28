Joseph Bourg Rivet, a native of Maringouin, LA and resident of Belle Rose, LA, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Joe was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather and friend. He loved planting flowers, working in the yard and spending time with his grandkids. Joseph is survived by his two children, Cheryl Jacob and husband, Eddie and Jason Rivet and wife, Kathy; seven grandkids, Joshua Jacob, Kevin Rivet, Becky Decker, David Rivet, Edward "Jake" Jacob, Angelle Blanchard and Paul Decker; seventeen great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lana Dugas Rivet; one daughter, Ovilia Rivet Decker; parents Gil and Ovilia Bourg; adoptive parents, Walter and Alida Rivet; five siblings, Gussie, Caliste and Charles Bourg, Josephine Laurent and Mildred Langlois. Pallbearers will be, Kevin Rivet, David Rivet, Joshua Jacob, Jake Jacob, Paul Decker and Pat Bourg. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 8:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at the Brusly St. Martin Catholic Church in Brusly St. Martin. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. A small reception immediately following the burial will be hosted by the family at the home of Joseph and Lana Rivet, 6650 Highway 996, Belle Rose, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019