Joseph (Joe) Byron Quartano, husband of 66 years, father, grandfather, friend, coach and mentor passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 due to complications from congestive heart failure. Joe was born in New Orleans, La. on May 14, 1929 and was a 1948 graduate of St. Aloysius High School. He attended Loyola University in New Orleans and Louisiana State University. He served honorably in the US Army and was stationed at Fort Riley Kansas during the Korean conflict. Joe married Marlene Heyka on August 15, 1953 and soon settled in Baton Rouge, LA to start a family. During his sixty years as a Baton Rouge resident, Joe was active in the local community. He became a successful local businessman founding Airline Mobile Homes in 1964. He served as the president of the Louisiana Manufactured Housing Association and was an active member of the Eagles Lodge. He excelled in sports as a youth (track, boxing, football) and as an adult volunteered as a girls track coach mentoring several gifted athletes who went on to win state high school and NCAA championships as well as receiving numerous athletic scholarships. Joe also tried his hand at breeding and training thoroughbred race horses. Later in life, he competed as a Senior Olympian winning several state and regional championships and was a long-time caller on local radio sports talk programs known as "Joe the Pro." Joe and Marlene moved to Orlando, Florida in 2015 to be near their two daughters and grandchildren. While his health declined steadily over the years, he never lost his passion for athletics and as recently as two years ago, at the age of 88, served as an assistant middle school girls track coach. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Patrick Quartano and Irma Saigeon Quartano. He is survived by his wife, Marlene Heyka Quartano, and his five children, Ellen Quartano, Joseph P. Quartano, Steven Quartano (Karen Quartano), Carol Quartano (Eric Weigand) and Gregory Quartano (Valerie Judice). He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Michael Quartano, Susan Quartano, Byron Quartano, Brian Quartano, Aubrey Weigand, and Brynn Quartano and by his brother, Dr. George M. Quartano. Relatives and friends are invited to attend services at St Jean Vianney Catholic Church on Saturday, October 19, 2019. A visitation will be held from 11:00 am to noon with a funeral Mass to immediately follow. He served honorably in the US Army and was stationed at Fort Riley Kansas during the Korean conflict. Joe married Marlene Heyka on August 15, 1953 and soon settled in Baton Rouge, LA to start a family. During his sixty years as a Baton Rouge resident, Joe was active in the local community. He became a successful local businessman founding Airline Mobile Homes in 1964. He served as the president of the Louisiana Manufactured Housing Association and was an active member of the Eagles Lodge. He excelled in sports as a youth (track, boxing, football) and as an adult volunteered as a girls track coach mentoring several gifted athletes who went on to win state high school and NCAA championships as well as receiving numerous athletic scholarships. Joe also tried his hand at breeding and training thoroughbred race horses. Later in life, he competed as a Senior Olympian winning several state and regional championships and was a long-time caller on local radio sports talk programs known as "Joe the Pro." Joe and Marlene moved to Orlando, Florida in 2015 to be near their two daughters and grandchildren. While his health declined steadily over the years, he never lost his passion for athletics and as recently as two years ago, at the age of 88, served as an assistant middle school girls track coach. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Patrick Quartano and Irma Saigeon Quartano. He is survived by his wife, Marlene Heyka Quartano, and his five children, Ellen Quartano, Joseph P. Quartano, Steven Quartano (Karen Quartano), Carol Quartano (Eric Weigand) and Gregory Quartano (Valerie Judice). He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Michael Quartano, Susan Quartano, Byron Quartano, Brian Quartano, Aubrey Weigand, and Brynn Quartano and by his brother, Dr. George M. Quartano. Relatives and friends are invited to attend services at St Jean Vianney Catholic Church on Saturday, October 19, 2019. A visitation will be held from 11:00 am to noon with a funeral Mass to immediately follow. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2019

