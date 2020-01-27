Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph C. Hebert Sr.. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 (225)-775-1991 Send Flowers Obituary

How does one pay homage to an exemplary life so well lived? "The just man walketh in his integrity: his children are blessed after him." Proverbs: 20:7. Our Dad, Joseph C. Hebert, Sr. was born June 28, 1928 and left to be with his Lord and Savior, January 24, 2020 at the age of 91 ½. Dad was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather as well as a loving friend to all he met. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II. Dad leaves to cherish his precious memories his wife, Eva Leger Hebert; two sons, Joseph C. Hebert, Jr. and his wife Linda, Teryl J. Hebert and his wife, Diane; his daughter, Penelope E. Hebert; and two stepchildren, Robert Henry Leger and Diana Leger Blackwell. His is also survived by two grandchildren, Elisha Wood and Bryan Hebert; four great grandchildren, Austin and Kylie Wood and Lucy and Levi Hebert. Dad was truly blessed to also have many step-grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren whom he loved so dearly. Survivors also include his three sisters, Gladys DuPont, Jane Morain and Velma Edgens. Dad was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Lou Alice Soileau Hebert; his parents, Theodule and Dora Hebert; sister, Beatrice Schexnayder; and two brothers, William Hebert and Theodule Hebert, Jr. Pallbearers are Bryan Hebert, Taylor Wood, Austin Wood, Josh Wilson, Christian Granger and Chris Leger. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The visitation will continue at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 5657 Thomas Road, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 9:00 AM until the religious service at 11:00 AM, officiated by Father Michael J. Moroney. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana.

