Joseph Calvin Beazer
1946 - 2020
Mr. Joseph Calvin Beazer, a resident of Watson, LA, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the age of 73. He was born on July 29, 1946, in Bunkie, LA. He was a graduate of Lake Arthur High School. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus Counsel #3028. After 33 years of service, he retired from Bell South as a Technical Support Manager. Joe was a devoted husband for 51 years, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He is survived by his daughters, Dawn B. Mitchell (Aubrey) and Michell B. Clardy (Kevin); son, Derrick J. Beazer; grandchildren, Holden Tanner Mitchell, Aubrey Tristan Mitchell, Schae M. Mitchell, Zachary D. Bresee, Sebastian J. Beazer, Grant D. Bresee, Savanah Beazer, and Gabriel M. Beazer; brother, John Beazer (Nancy); sisters, Bridgid D. Glaesaer and Kay Nunez (Chuck). He is preceded in death by his wife, Anita Cropper Beazer; parents, Sam Beazer and Theresa Lafleur Beazer; brothers, Thomas D. Beazer and Peter Beazer; and sister-in-law, Katherine T. Beazer. Visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 865 Hatchell Dr., Denham Springs, at a later date. Honorary pallbearers: Holden Tanner Mitchell, Aubrey Tristan Mitchell, Schae Marie Mitchell, Zachary D. Bresee, Sebastian J. Beazer, Grant D. Bresee, Savanah Beazer, and Gabriel M. Beazer, Kevin Clardy and Aubrey Mitchell.

Published in The Advocate from May 2 to May 5, 2020.
