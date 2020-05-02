Mr. Joseph Calvin Beazer, a resident of Watson, LA, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the age of 73. He was born on July 29, 1946, in Bunkie, LA. He was a graduate of Lake Arthur High School. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus Counsel #3028. After 33 years of service, he retired from Bell South as a Technical Support Manager. Joe was a devoted husband for 51 years, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He is survived by his daughters, Dawn B. Mitchell (Aubrey) and Michell B. Clardy (Kevin); son, Derrick J. Beazer; grandchildren, Holden Tanner Mitchell, Aubrey Tristan Mitchell, Schae M. Mitchell, Zachary D. Bresee, Sebastian J. Beazer, Grant D. Bresee, Savanah Beazer, and Gabriel M. Beazer; brother, John Beazer (Nancy); sisters, Bridgid D. Glaesaer and Kay Nunez (Chuck). He is preceded in death by his wife, Anita Cropper Beazer; parents, Sam Beazer and Theresa Lafleur Beazer; brothers, Thomas D. Beazer and Peter Beazer; and sister-in-law, Katherine T. Beazer. Visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 865 Hatchell Dr., Denham Springs, at a later date. Honorary pallbearers: Holden Tanner Mitchell, Aubrey Tristan Mitchell, Schae Marie Mitchell, Zachary D. Bresee, Sebastian J. Beazer, Grant D. Bresee, Savanah Beazer, and Gabriel M. Beazer, Kevin Clardy and Aubrey Mitchell.

