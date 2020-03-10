Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Carey Frederic. View Sign Service Information Ascension Funeral Home 426 West New River Street Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8463 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church St. Amant , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church St. Amant , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Carey Frederic passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Gonzales Healthcare Center. He was 81, a native and resident of St. Amant, LA. Visitation will be at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m., celebrated by the Rev. Joshua Johnson. Entombment in Holy Rosary Catholic Church mausoleum. Carey retired with 40 years of service with BASF and was a lifelong member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rebecca Gautreau Frederic; sons and daughters-in-law, Paul "Tony" (Stephanie), Keith "Black" (Melissa), Michael "Fred" (Monica) and Kyle "Punk" (Leah) Frederic; siblings, Normie Frederic Bourgeois and Frank P. Frederic; sisters-in-law, Carol Ann and Louise Frederic; grandchildren, Shaun, Jacob, Julia, Kate, Kyleah, Jon Marc, Keri, Kris, and Trinity; great grandchildren, Jolie and Jonah. Preceded in death by granddaughter, Chelsea Marie Frederic; parents, Frank and Edna Graham Frederic; and siblings, Julious Benton Frederic Sr., Laura Frederic Clouatre, and Welman Bentley Frederic. Carey had an exceptional LOVE for his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was an avid hunter, outdoorsman and loved coaching football. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a member and president of St. Amant High Booster Club, Knights of Columbus-KC Council 6389, and a Founding Member of the St. Amant Park. He served on the Ascension Parish Police Jury and was a Past President, as well as a Volunteer Firefighter with St. Amant Fire Station. In addition, he was the owner of Goodwood Mobil and co-owner of Curve Mart. Pallbearers will be his sons and grandsons. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the staff of New Century Hospice and Gonzales Healthcare Center for their devotion and care, as well as all family and friends for their continuous support over the past months during his extended illness. Ascension Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

