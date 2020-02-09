Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Chris Monistere Sr.. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Entombment Following Services Greenoaks Mausoleum at Greenoaks Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Chris Monistere, Sr., a native of Baptist, LA and a resident of Denham Springs, he passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Grace Health and Rehab Center. He was 89. Visitation will be held February 12, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Blvd. from 8am to 11am. entombment in Greenoaks Mausoleum will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a butcher all of his life and mechanic in his spare time. He was a selfless provider to his family and loved by all who knew him. He is survived by his two sons; Joe Monistere, Jr. and wife Becky, Mikel Monistere and his wife Dottie; and by his two daughters Joann Bruce and husband Charlie, Gayle Roark and her husband Harry. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Rose Monistere, his grandson Joseph Bruce, and by his parents and two brothers. The family would like to thank Grace Health and rehab and their great staff for wonderful care and love given to "PaPa" for the last few years and a special thanks to Charmaine Parent and Hospice of Baton Rouge for their love and care. Joseph Chris Monistere, Sr., a native of Baptist, LA and a resident of Denham Springs, he passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Grace Health and Rehab Center. He was 89. Visitation will be held February 12, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Blvd. from 8am to 11am. entombment in Greenoaks Mausoleum will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a butcher all of his life and mechanic in his spare time. He was a selfless provider to his family and loved by all who knew him. He is survived by his two sons; Joe Monistere, Jr. and wife Becky, Mikel Monistere and his wife Dottie; and by his two daughters Joann Bruce and husband Charlie, Gayle Roark and her husband Harry. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Rose Monistere, his grandson Joseph Bruce, and by his parents and two brothers. The family would like to thank Grace Health and rehab and their great staff for wonderful care and love given to "PaPa" for the last few years and a special thanks to Charmaine Parent and Hospice of Baton Rouge for their love and care. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close