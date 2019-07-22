Joseph Claire "JC" Robillard, a native of Ventress and resident of Port Allen, passed away peacefully at Old Jefferson Community Care Center on July 18, 2019 at the age of 88. He graduated from Poydras High School and entered the Navy in 1948 to serve his country during the Korean War. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25th, at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen, from 5 to 9 p.m. with Rite of Christian Burial at 7 p.m. Private entombment of ashes will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Please see www.wilbertservices.com for full obit and to share memories.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 22 to July 25, 2019