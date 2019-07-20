"My love for my children, Makes them who they are, Their love for me, Makes me who I am." Popa. Joseph Claire "JC" Robillard, a native of Ventress and resident of Port Allen, passed away peacefully at Old Jefferson Community Care Center on July 18, 2019 at the age of 88. He graduated from Poydras High School and entered the Navy in 1948 to serve his country during the Korean War. He proudly served on the USS Dixie. He worked at Kaiser Aluminum and LaRoche for 40 years before his retirement. He was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Allen. He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed playing cribbage and working in his shop building wood-duck boxes. He was full of life with a great sense of humor and had a special way of making people laugh. He is preceded in death by his daughter- Vicky Robillard Greer, parents- Phillip and Noelie Major Robillard, and brothers- Joseph Floyd "Boze" Robillard, John Gerald "Puk" Robillard, and his identical twin Joseph Phillip "JP" Robillard. JC is survived by his children- Tim Robillard and fiancée Susan Hunt, Helen Robillard Dupuy and husband Andy, Kay Robillard Guerin and husband Gene, Jerry Robillard and girlfriend Linda Quintanilla, Dino Robillard and fiancée Susie Lott, and son-in-law Roger Greer and wife Brandli. Grandchildren- Andrew Dupuy and husband Davey, Gina Guerin Park and husband Chris, Adam Dupuy and wife Becca, Kelly Guerin Kalyn and husband Mike, Corey Robillard, Ryan Greer, Rachel Greer, Samantha Robillard, Amber Robillard and Dustin Robillard. Great-Grandchildren- Jaden Smith, Isla Park, Roman Dupuy, and Lucy Dupuy. Mother of his children- Mary Ann Sanchez Robillard. Numerous nieces and nephews. His sweet loving lady friend Shirley Wagner. On behalf of the family, we would like to give our heartfelt thanks to his caretakers Marlon Thompson, BJ Green, Jerry McMillon, Theo Jopes, all of the staff of Old Jefferson Community Care Center and the staff of Clarity Hospice, Jodi and Terri. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 20 to July 21, 2019