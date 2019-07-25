Joseph "Popeye" Dunn was called to his heavenly home on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at age of 69. He was a native of Gurley, La. and a resident of Clinton, La. He was born to Jeffery Dunn Sr. and Minnie Cook Dunn on July 28, 1949. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10am until funeral services at 11am at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 13041 Hwy 955, in Ethel, La. Officiating Reverend Trina Jackson. Interment: New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery 6039 Hwy 953 West, Gurley, La. Richardson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 25 to July 27, 2019