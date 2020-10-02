1/1
Joseph Clark "J.C." Patin
1957 - 2020
Joseph Clark "J.C." Patin passed away September 28, 2020, at the age of 63. He was a wonderful person and he never met a stranger. He was born September 19, 1957. He is preceded in death by his parents, Valerie F.J. Patin and Joan Patin; and his sister, Marietta L. Patin. He is survived by his sister, Jacqueline P. "Jill" Cotten and her husband, Steven T. Cotten; and his nephew, Joseph A. "Drew" Cotten and his wife Lauren A. Cotten. He loved meeting new people and talking with people, listening to music, walking, feeding the birds, watching movies (Star Trek, Star Wars, Indiana Jones movies, Lost In Space T.V. series), trains, and the America Flag. Our family wishes to thank all who showed Joseph (J.C.) love, care and support, including Sherwood Group Home of Rescare, Carrington Place of Baton Rouge, and also special thanks to Ms. Helena and Ms. Anette with Carrington Place. A graveside service will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 1 pm.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
