2 Timothy 4:7&8 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. Jay passed away on January 13, 2020 at his home in Lakeland, La. at the age of 76. Jay was a cherished husband, beloved father and grandfather. He was an avid LSU fan. You could find him in his garden always planting, harvesting and toiling in the soil (a love he shared with his father, son and grandchildren). Watching his grandkids in their favorite hobbies and sports always put a smile on his face. You never found him without a cup of coffee and crossword puzzle in his hands. He will be missed but carried in the hearts of those who loved him. He was a retired Plant Operator from Formosa Plastics in Baton Rouge and a U.S. Army veteran SP4 having served in the 500th Engineering Bridge Company. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dianna Gail Landry McLin; daughters and sons-in-law, Lori McLin Stroughter (Dwayne) and Mary Dana McLin Dunham (Michael); son and daughter-in-law, James Deron McLin (Tracy); sister, Annie Mae McLin Pascalin (Lawrence); brother, William Thomas McLin Jr. (Clydia); grandchildren, Logan, Kamryn and William Dunham, Zackery and Dale McLin, Wesley, Amber and Kristen Stroughter; great grandchild, Paislee Dunham; He is preceded in death by his parents, William Thomas Sr. and Mary Alice Bello McLin; brother, James Frances McLin. A visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland on Thursday, January 16, 2019 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Services will be conducted by Rev. Todd Lloyd. Pallbearers will be James Deron, Zackery Joseph and Dale Christopher McLin, Logan Michael and William Joseph Dunham, Wesley Peyton Stroughter. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Paul Dunham and Dwayne Heath Stroughter (sons-in-law), Roy Boudreaux (beloved friend).
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020