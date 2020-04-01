Joseph Clyde Loubiere, 92, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 12:03 pm after a visit with immediate family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was a US Navy Veteran who served two years in China. He was born in Plaquemine, LA on November 26, 1927 and was a life-long resident of Plaquemine. A private family graveside service is being held for his interment next to his beloved wife. He is survived by his two children, Gregory Loubiere and wife Carolyn and Steele Loubiere; and grandchildren, Jill Loubiere Hymel and husband James; Gabby Loubiere-Higgins and husband Walker; Tia Loubiere; Gregory Loubiere, Jr.; Josiah Loubiere; Melany Loubiere; Henry "Hank" Martin, III and wife Amy; Sarah Martin Charbonnet and husband Paul; and numerous great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Wayne Loubiere and wife Carolyn; two brothers-in-law, Alcide Delapasse and wife Ann; Edward "Buster" Daigle and wife Kate; two sisters-in-law, Lois Tullier Rivet and Patricia Breaux Rivet; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Rivet Loubiere; parents, Francis Albert Loubiere and Claylia Druilhet Loubiere; brothers, Albert Loubiere, Jr. and Leslie Loubiere and wife Erma Jo Loubiere; sister, Sophie Loubiere Morales. He was also preceded in death by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Ray Rivet, Roy Rivet, Pat Rivet, Lorraine Rivet Daigle, Beverly Rivet Slocum and husband D. W. and Betty Lou Rivet Delapasse. Clyde enjoyed many hobbies over the years including guitar playing, music, youth activities, horses, and collecting antique "junk". He was a life-long parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine. He was a recipient of the Mother Seton Award from the Diocese of Baton Rouge for volunteer work at St. John School in Plaquemine. Clyde spent 63 years with the love of his life, JoAnn Loubiere. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020