Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Coris Doucet Sr.. View Sign

Joseph Coris Doucet Sr., a native of Fordoche and resident of Ethel passed away Tuesday, April 02, 2019 at the age of 80 at his daughter's residence. He retired from Local 623. Visiting Monday April 08, 2019 9:00am until 10:45am and Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00am at Saint Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 3511 Hwy 78, Livonia, La. Interment in Church Cemetery. He is survived by his children Julie Doucet, Joseph C Doucet Jr, Phyllis Doucet, Joe David (Sveta) Doucet, and Holly Jo Doucet; Siblings Gloria Doucet Francois, Beatrice Doucet Reviere, Patsy Doucet (Wayne) Pizzolatto, Ray (Beverly) Doucet; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Jacque "Jack" Doucet, Elvina Legier Doucet; and brother Lawrence C. Doucet. Professional Services Entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin. Joseph Coris Doucet Sr., a native of Fordoche and resident of Ethel passed away Tuesday, April 02, 2019 at the age of 80 at his daughter's residence. He retired from Local 623. Visiting Monday April 08, 2019 9:00am until 10:45am and Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00am at Saint Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 3511 Hwy 78, Livonia, La. Interment in Church Cemetery. He is survived by his children Julie Doucet, Joseph C Doucet Jr, Phyllis Doucet, Joe David (Sveta) Doucet, and Holly Jo Doucet; Siblings Gloria Doucet Francois, Beatrice Doucet Reviere, Patsy Doucet (Wayne) Pizzolatto, Ray (Beverly) Doucet; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Jacque "Jack" Doucet, Elvina Legier Doucet; and brother Lawrence C. Doucet. Professional Services Entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin. Funeral Home A. Wesley's Funeral Home

10810 Ventress Dr

Maringouin , LA 70757

(225) 625-2383 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close