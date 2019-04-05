Joseph Coris Doucet Sr., a native of Fordoche and resident of Ethel passed away Tuesday, April 02, 2019 at the age of 80 at his daughter's residence. He retired from Local 623. Visiting Monday April 08, 2019 9:00am until 10:45am and Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00am at Saint Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 3511 Hwy 78, Livonia, La. Interment in Church Cemetery. He is survived by his children Julie Doucet, Joseph C Doucet Jr, Phyllis Doucet, Joe David (Sveta) Doucet, and Holly Jo Doucet; Siblings Gloria Doucet Francois, Beatrice Doucet Reviere, Patsy Doucet (Wayne) Pizzolatto, Ray (Beverly) Doucet; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Jacque "Jack" Doucet, Elvina Legier Doucet; and brother Lawrence C. Doucet. Professional Services Entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019