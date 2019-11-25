|
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary of False River Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of False River Church
Joseph Costello died at 12:23 a.m., Monday, November 25, 2019, at Pointe Coupee Healthcare, New Roads, Louisiana. He was 87, born Feb. 19, 1932, a native and lifelong resident of False River Rd., New Roads. A graduate of Poydras High School and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, he was retired from 32 ½ years' dedicated service with the U.S. Postal Service, having served as Assistant Postmaster among other positions in the New Roads Post Office. He played guitar in his youth, was a music and sports aficionado, and when health permitted enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, concerts, dancing and American travel. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary of False River Church, New Roads, and in his youth also attended and received catechetical formation at St. Catherine Chapel (Josephite Fathers) on False River. He was a member of the American Legion, Universal Archconfraternity of St. Philomena, and a lifelong member of the St. Jude League. Survived by devoted wife and caregiver of 62 years, Shirley Marie Aucoin Costello, of False River Rd.; daughter, Sheila Marie Costello Vavasseur and husband, Kenneth, of Lakeland; two sons, Gregory Paul Costello and wife, Natalie Jarreau Costello, of Lakeland, and Brian James Costello, KHS, OT, CLJ, and wife, Mary Langlois Costello, False River Rd.; four grandsons, Jeremy Costello (wife, Andrea), Justin Costello (wife, Meredeth), Nathan Vavasseur (wife, Tyelise), and Evan Vavasseur (companion, Annie); two granddaughters, Brittany Costello and Michelle LeBlanc Phillips (husband, Johnathan); four great-granddaughters, Ava Costello, and Elise, Jolie and Stella Phillips; four great-grandsons, Carter, Quinn and Grayson Costello, and Christopher Phillips; and two godchildren, Cecil Aguillard and Loretta Aguillard Langlois. Preceded in death by parents, longtime False River farmer Joseph Costello, Sr. and Severine Inez Aguillard Costello; godparents, Hon. Sam J. D'Amico and Miss Margherite D'Amico; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be at 9 a.m., until Mass of the Resurrection at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November, 27, 2019 at St. Mary of False River Church, con-celebrated by Revs. Patrick Broussard, Joseph Doyle, SSJ, and Brent Maher. Novices of the Mary Immaculate Novitiate (Josephite Fathers) will serve as altar servers, and Sisters of St. Joseph as lectors. Entombment will follow in False River Memorial Park Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be sons, grandsons and son-in-law. Honorary pallbearers will be cousins Cecil, Donald and John H. Aguillard, and Henry, Charley and Harry Silvio. Special gratitude to Our Lady of the Lake and Pointe Coupee General Hospital, physicians and staff, Pointe Coupee Healthcare, Pointe Coupee Hospice, Health Source One caregivers, special caregivers Sandra Sneed and Ella Young, and all clergy, religious and laity who ministered to the deceased and family during his final illness and passing. Memorial donations may be made to the churches of Pointe Coupee Parish and the Pointe Coupee Parish Library Historic Materials Collection.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
