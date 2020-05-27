Joseph "Jack Jones" Curtis
Joseph "Jack Jones" Curtis died Wednesday, May 20 2020 at The Lake Regional Medical Center. Viewing will be Friday from 4:00 pm till 7:00 pm at Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin Street, Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral Service is Saturday, 10:00 am, at Mount Mariah Baptist Church, Batchelor, LA. He was 74 and a resident of Fairview Nursing Home in New Roads, LA. Jack Jones leaves to cherish his memories 3 sisters Louise Birks of Baton Rouge, Bessie Allen and Melvina Curtis of Melville, LA, 2 brothers Charles Curtis of Springs, TX and James Curtis of Batchelor, a host of relatives, nieces, nephews and friends.

Published in The Advocate from May 27 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
MAY
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Mount Mariah Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
