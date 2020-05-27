Joseph "Jack Jones" Curtis died Wednesday, May 20 2020 at The Lake Regional Medical Center. Viewing will be Friday from 4:00 pm till 7:00 pm at Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin Street, Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral Service is Saturday, 10:00 am, at Mount Mariah Baptist Church, Batchelor, LA. He was 74 and a resident of Fairview Nursing Home in New Roads, LA. Jack Jones leaves to cherish his memories 3 sisters Louise Birks of Baton Rouge, Bessie Allen and Melvina Curtis of Melville, LA, 2 brothers Charles Curtis of Springs, TX and James Curtis of Batchelor, a host of relatives, nieces, nephews and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store