Joseph Dale Brasseaux, Sr. ""Joe"", 64, a resident of Ethel, LA, died at his home on Sunday, September 1, 2019. There will be a visitation at Ethel Baptist Church in Ethel, LA on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 10am until funeral services at 1pm, conducted by Bro. Ed Jelks. Burial will be in Redwood Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Donna Aslin Brasseaux; two daughters, Jolee Brasseaux of Central, LA; Dana Jonee Varisco of Ethel, LA; one son, Joseph Brasseaux Jr. and wife Brandi Brasseaux of St. Amant, LA; six grandchildren Jette Sagely, Janee Varisco, Jaxson Varisco, Jace Varisco, Addi Mahoney, and Kolt Brasseaux. He was preceded in death by his mother, Arlean Williams, father, Alec Brasseaux, and grand-daughter Jadan Sagely. Pallbearers will be Jacob Varisco, Ryan Butler, Barry Brasseaux, James ""Corky"" Corkern, Jette Sagely, Jaxson Varisco, Josh Kleinpeter, and Bob Whitaker. Honorary pallbearers will be Jace Varisco and Kolt Brasseaux. He was a member of Electrical Local 995. He was self-employed for the last thirty years. He enjoyed spending time at his camp on the river, fishing and crawfishing. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandbabies. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019