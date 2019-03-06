Joseph Davy-Lee Mitchell passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Prairieville, LA at the age of 74. A native of Erath and resident of Prairieville, he was a Vietnam Navy veteran and a retired truck driver. Joseph is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Kelly and Melisa Scott of Gonzales; lifelong friend, Albert Pettitte; sister, Deanna Hairrell; 3 brothers, Nadley Mitchell, Nelson Mitchell and Robert Mitchell. He is also survived by "the apples of his eye", his 4 grandchildren; Lanie and spouse Kevin, Ronnie and spouse Sadie, Lindsey and Lauren and his 5 great grandchildren, Kyleigh, Kent, Kensleigh, Raycen and Rynn. Preceded in death by his parents, Octa Mitchell and Thelma Landry Mitchell; sister, Hilda Parker and brothers, Curtis and Lloyd Mitchell. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5PM until 8PM. Visitation will resume at Carpenter's Chapel Church on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 9AM until service at 11AM, conducted by Rev. Dutch Price. Interment will follow at Carpenter's Chapel Church Cemetery. Special thanks to Jerry Howell, Clay Morvant and Jeremy Broussard and St. Joseph Hospice nurses Brittany and Emma. Please visit www.oursofh.com to leave messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019