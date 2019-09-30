Joseph Donachricha (1940 - 2019)
Obituary
(1940-2019) Mr. Joseph Donachricha, a resident of Livonia, passed away at the Carpenter House on Monday, September 30th, 2019 at the age of 79. Mr. Joe was born in Fordoche on March 6, 1940. He was a retired iron worker out of Local 623; he enjoyed fishing and listening to many types of Music. He will be missed by family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Guidroz Donachricha, daughter, Mona Kidder, mother, Ezola David Donachricha, father, Michel Donachricha and sister Carrol Polk. He is survived by his Daughter Tammy Davidson (Keith); 3 sisters Bena Dedon (Chris) of Watson, Wanda Kimber (Keith) of White Castle and Lynn Drago (Mike) of Livonia, five grandchildren; four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in Livonia on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 6 pm until 9 pm and on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 8 am until 9:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church at 10 am. Interment will follow in St. Frances Cabrini Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Keith Davidson, Cody Davidson, Brandon Fortie, Colby Drago, Freddie Guidroz.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019
