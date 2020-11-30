1/1
Joseph Donald Jarreau
Joseph Donald Jarreau a native of Lakeland and resident of Walker, he passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his home, at the age of 73. He was survived by his sisters, Marie Webre, Peggy Webre, Patricia Major; brothers, Michael Jarreau and Joseph Wilfred Jarreau; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kerney and Yvonne Guidroz Jarreau, brothers, Joseph James Jarreau, Charles Joseph Jarreau. A visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10 am until religious service in the parlor at 12 noon. Services will be conducted by Rev. Todd Lloyd. The interment will follow at Chenal Cemetery.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2020.
