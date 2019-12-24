JD beloved son, husband, father and friend, passed away at the age of 92 on Monday, December 23, 2019 at his residence in Baton Rouge. He was a native of Rosedale and longtime resident of Plaquemine. He was a proud graduate of Gulf Coast Military Academy and volunteered his service to our country in the US Navy having served in WWII. He was a retired mechanical engineer with Dow Chemical and was an integral part of the building of the Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine. He was a past member of the Plaquemine Bank Board of Directors, Plaquemine Rotary Club and longtime member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. He was a charter member of the Krewe of Cypress. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 26th at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine from 8 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Interment in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in Grosse Tete. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Gloria Mahaffey Weldon; daughter, Kathleen Weldon; son, Joseph Dekle Weldon; granddaughter, Maren Weldon Mahjoub. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph Ducatel Weldon and Clelie Joffrion Weldon Dekle and stepdad NH Dekle. Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 57805 Main Street, Plaquemine, La. 70764. www.stjohnchurchplaq.org
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019