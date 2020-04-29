Joseph "Joe B" Dunbar
1963 - 2020
Omega, April 27, 2020, God called one of his angels home. Alpha, March 15, 1963, God gave the world a man who would touch many. Joseph "Joe B" Dunbar was born to Leola Dean and Gerald Dunbar. He is survived by his wife Cynthia Snell-Dunbar, daughter Markisha Snell and granddaughter Charley Josephine Laverne Williams. Viewing will be held at Roscoe Mortuary, Plaquemine, LA, on April 29 from 5-7 pm. Graveside service will be held at Mount Olive Cemetery, Old Morrisonville, LA on April 30, 2020 at 12:00 pm.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
30
Graveside service
12:00 AM
Mount Olive Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-4216
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
RIH Joe B . You will be missed here on this side . Always had a smile on his face . Cynthia I am sorry for your loss.
Cynthia
Friend
