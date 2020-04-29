Omega, April 27, 2020, God called one of his angels home. Alpha, March 15, 1963, God gave the world a man who would touch many. Joseph "Joe B" Dunbar was born to Leola Dean and Gerald Dunbar. He is survived by his wife Cynthia Snell-Dunbar, daughter Markisha Snell and granddaughter Charley Josephine Laverne Williams. Viewing will be held at Roscoe Mortuary, Plaquemine, LA, on April 29 from 5-7 pm. Graveside service will be held at Mount Olive Cemetery, Old Morrisonville, LA on April 30, 2020 at 12:00 pm.

