Joseph "Sonny" Dyer III, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He entered eternal rest on February 11, 2020 at the age of 69. He was a Retired U.S Army Veteran of 22 years and a Retired East Baton Rouge Parish Deputy Sheriff of 25 years. Sonny leaves to cherish his loving memories his son Leroy Joseph Dyer; four daughters Jerry Scott, Rosetta Johnson, Lowanda Johnson and Vinder Howard; his brother Nathaniel Dyer, two sisters Mary Shockley and Patricia Dyer; a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held February 19, 2020 at Hall Davis and Son Funeral Home 9348 Scenic Hwy from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM and February 20, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11 am at Elm Park B.C. 5150 Landis Drive. Burial will immediately follow at Port Hudson National Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020