Joseph "Joey" E. Atkins, 55, a resident of Clinton and native of Natchez, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 19, 2019. Visitation will be on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, 6471 Highway 953, Jackson, LA 70748 from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Joey Hoyt. A 2:00 pm graveside service will be at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1710 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA 70726. Joey is survived by his son, Douglas Atkins of Slaughter, and four brothers, Steve Atkins of Port Vincent, Wade Atkins of Greensburg, Lee Atkins of Ferriday and Lonnie Atkins of Bogalusa. He is preceded in death by his parents, Pat and Dorothy Partridge. He was a musician and loved to cook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019