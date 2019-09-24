Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph E. Moreland Jr.. View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Ingleside United Methodist Church 4264 Capital Heights Ave View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM Ingleside United Methodist Church 4264 Capital Heights Ave View Map Entombment 12:30 PM Greenoaks Memorial Park Mausoleum Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Earl Moreland Jr, age 73, passed away on August 23, 2019 in Clarkston, MI. Born in Jackson, MS, Joe spent his youth in Baton Rouge and graduated from LSU in 1967. While at LSU he served in various capacities, including editor at the Reveille student newspaper. After graduating with a BA in Journalism, Joe served as an information officer in US Army during the Vietnam War where he achieved the rank of First Lieutenant and was awarded a Bronze Star. At the conclusion of his military service Joe began his professional career at WAFB Channel 9 in Baton Rouge as managing editor of the news department and as an on-air personality. Joe continued a distinguished journalism career at WJXT in Jacksonville, FL and WJBK in Detroit, MI before leaving broadcast news to operate his own media consulting company, Moreland Communications. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Earl Moreland and Adrienne Cage Moreland. He is survived by his sister Jan Moreland, four children Joey Moreland (Christina), Blair Moreland Rodriguez, Layne Moreland Bryant (Joshua) and Jackson Stewart Moreland and his five grandchildren Sterling Moreland, Zachary Moreland, Harper Layne Rodriguez, Jayden Bryant and Thompson Rodriguez. A memorial service will be held at Ingleside United Methodist Church, 4264 Capital Heights Ave, on Saturday, September 28 with visitation starting at 9:00 AM followed by a religious service at 10:00 AM, officiated by Rev. Lewis Morris and Rev. Richard Stiltner. A reception will follow at the church with entombment in Greenoaks Memorial Park Mausoleum at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The at Joseph Earl Moreland Jr, age 73, passed away on August 23, 2019 in Clarkston, MI. Born in Jackson, MS, Joe spent his youth in Baton Rouge and graduated from LSU in 1967. While at LSU he served in various capacities, including editor at the Reveille student newspaper. After graduating with a BA in Journalism, Joe served as an information officer in US Army during the Vietnam War where he achieved the rank of First Lieutenant and was awarded a Bronze Star. At the conclusion of his military service Joe began his professional career at WAFB Channel 9 in Baton Rouge as managing editor of the news department and as an on-air personality. Joe continued a distinguished journalism career at WJXT in Jacksonville, FL and WJBK in Detroit, MI before leaving broadcast news to operate his own media consulting company, Moreland Communications. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Earl Moreland and Adrienne Cage Moreland. He is survived by his sister Jan Moreland, four children Joey Moreland (Christina), Blair Moreland Rodriguez, Layne Moreland Bryant (Joshua) and Jackson Stewart Moreland and his five grandchildren Sterling Moreland, Zachary Moreland, Harper Layne Rodriguez, Jayden Bryant and Thompson Rodriguez. A memorial service will be held at Ingleside United Methodist Church, 4264 Capital Heights Ave, on Saturday, September 28 with visitation starting at 9:00 AM followed by a religious service at 10:00 AM, officiated by Rev. Lewis Morris and Rev. Richard Stiltner. A reception will follow at the church with entombment in Greenoaks Memorial Park Mausoleum at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The at www.alz.org. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 24 to Sept. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.