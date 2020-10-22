1/1
Joseph Earl Benedict
Joseph Earl Benedict (Potty), a native of Lafayette, departed this life on October 14, 2020 at the age of 56. He leaves to cherish his memories two children Akiko Amar (Phillip),Corey Jones (Chasity); three grandchildren; five sisters, Fannie Brown, Geneva (James) Toussaint, Mary Marshall, Victoria (Ronnie) Brown, Joyce (Leon) Powell; one brother David (La'Ree) Benedict; Special niece/nephew Charlette (Junior) Roy; three aunts Mae, Tillman, Minnie Givens, La; Lubertha Hill; one Uncle Lee Edward Givens; special friend Samuel Martin; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday October 23, 2020 at A. Wesley's Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin from 2-6 p.m. Religious service will be held on Saturday October 24, 2020 at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 8900 Gravois Ln., Maringouin at 11:00 a.m. Interment to immediately follow at church cemetery. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
OCT
24
Service
11:00 AM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
OCT
24
Interment
church cemetery
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
