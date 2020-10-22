Joseph Earl Benedict (Potty), a native of Lafayette, departed this life on October 14, 2020 at the age of 56. He leaves to cherish his memories two children Akiko Amar (Phillip),Corey Jones (Chasity); three grandchildren; five sisters, Fannie Brown, Geneva (James) Toussaint, Mary Marshall, Victoria (Ronnie) Brown, Joyce (Leon) Powell; one brother David (La'Ree) Benedict; Special niece/nephew Charlette (Junior) Roy; three aunts Mae, Tillman, Minnie Givens, La; Lubertha Hill; one Uncle Lee Edward Givens; special friend Samuel Martin; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday October 23, 2020 at A. Wesley's Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin from 2-6 p.m. Religious service will be held on Saturday October 24, 2020 at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 8900 Gravois Ln., Maringouin at 11:00 a.m. Interment to immediately follow at church cemetery. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

